Churches offer mental health aid amid pandemic, protests

As Americans deal with pandemic and protests, many churches are providing resources not only to care for their spiritual and physical health, but also their mental health.Churches are seeing a wide range of mental health challenges in members, according to the Humanitarian Disaster Institute. Those include depression, anxiety, grief and addictions.And the challenges that existed before the coronavirus haven’t just gone away.“I don’t think we can ever underestimate the level of trauma we’re all experiencing,” said the Rev. Sandra Maria Van Opstel Van Opstal, who is tapping congregants with resources at Grace and Peace Church in Chicago to pay for counseling for those who can’t afford it.