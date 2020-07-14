Face shields donated to Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System received 117 face shield masks for their front line health care workers.

The local Onalaska Brenegen Auto presented the face shields to Mayo.

Kia Dealerships across the U.S. are giving face shields to donate to local healthcare organizations.

Dr. Paul Mueller, the Regional V.P. of Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin, said these donated face shields are vital because it helps keep patients and Mayo care providers safe. Mueller also mentioned that these face shields extend their already stored personal protective equipment (PPE).

"It gives us great joy to be in a tremendous community such as La Crosse and the Coulee Region, where you have this type of outpouring of support," Mueller said. "This type of equipment allows us to take care of patients safely and take care of their medical issues simultaneously."

Dr. Mueller said in part to thanking Brenegen Auto. He would like to give thanks to their supply chain management team for getting PPE materials for the surrounding Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals.