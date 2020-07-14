Flash flood kills 16 in Indonesia, 23 still missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A flash flood in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province left at least 16 people dead and 23 are still missing. A district official said the flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow. Mud and debris covered roads and affected thousands of homes. Disaster officials say 16 people are dead and rescuers are looking for 23 others. Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.