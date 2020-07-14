France’s Macron defends security chief accused of rape

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is defending his decision to put a man accused of rape in charge of all the nation’s police forces, citing the presumption of innocence. French feminist groups have held multiple protests against the recent appointment of Gerald Darmanin as interior minister. Macron insisted “I share the feminist cause,” and pledged to continue pushing for tougher measures against sexual violence and for gender equality. But he defended Darmanin and said he shouldn’t be judged on social networks but by investigators. Darmanin firmly denies the rape accusation, and an investigation is underway.