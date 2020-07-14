‘Glee’ creators plan college fund for Naya Rivera’s son

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A college fund is being created for Naya Rivera’s son by the creators of “Glee,” who remembered the actor-singer as joyful and immensely talented. The creators say in a statement that Rivera was a friend as well as a cast member. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan say their hearts go out to her family. They referred to Rivera’s 4-year-old, Josey, as the “beautiful son” that she loved most of all. Rivera’s body was found Monday in a Southern California lake, five days after she and the boy had gone out on a rented boat. Rivera was 33.