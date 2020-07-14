Huawei posts 13.1% revenue growth amid pandemic, sanctions

HONG KONG (AP) — Telecom gear maker Huawei Technologies has reported its revenue grew 13.1% in the first half of this year compared with a year earlier, even as it faced sanctions from the U.S and challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue rose to 454 billion yuan ($64.9 billion) in the first half of the year, compared with 401.3 billion yuan in the same period of 2019. The improvement came despite efforts by the U.S. government to restrict Huawei’s ability to procure technology and components from American suppliers. The U.S. says Huawei is a security risk. The company denies that.