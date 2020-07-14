ICC prosecutor says defendant was ‘key’ to Timbuktu crimes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has told judges that an alleged Islamic extremist who went on trial Tuesday on charges that he policed a brutal Islamic regime in Timbuktu after al-Qaida linked rebels overran the historic Malian desert city in 2012 was a “key figure” in the reign of terror. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says that the extremists who occupied the city known as the “pearl of the desert” turned life there into a nightmare. She says weapon-toting rebels destroyed historic mausoleums and meted out public floggings, amputations, forced marriages and rapes. The defendant, Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, declined to enter pleas to the 13 charges against him.