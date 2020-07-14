Iran executes defense ministry staffer as alleged CIA spy

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has executed a former employee of the defense ministry who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency. It was the second such execution in the past month. A judiciary spokesman says the execution took place last week. The spokesman said the man had worked in the airspace department of the ministry and retired in 2016. During the last years of his service, he allegedly joined the CIA, and passed on information about Iranian missiles. Last month, another alleged CIA spy was hanged in a prison near Tehran.