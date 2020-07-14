20-somethings make up two-thirds of Tuesday’s new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County saw 18 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This comes as Wisconsin set a record for number of cases in a single day.

The La Crosse County Health Department said four of the new cases were from the National Guard testing site at Logan High School on Friday. A total of 15 positives, with 11 reported on Monday, have come from the testing site.

The new figures released Tuesday showed a range of people testing positive for the virus was from the teens to their 60s. Twelve of the 18 new cases were in the 20-29 age group.

Demographically, it broke down this way: One male between 15-19, five males in their 20s, seven females in their 20s, one male in his 30s, one male in his 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, and a man in his 60s.

Overall, the percent positive cases rose to 4.2 percent. The percent positive tests for Tuesday was 4.9 percent.

Four people remain hospitalized due to the virus according to the health department, no change from Monday.

The county has recorded a total 13,849 negative tests.

There have been a total of 611 positive cases in the county. 433 are considered recovered.

The COVID-19 Compass for La Crosse County remains in the high risk (Orange) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

La Crosse County continues to daily update its Outbreaks and Investigations page which gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department updates the page afternoons daily Monday through Friday.

As of Tuesday, no establishments were listed in the high-risk category.

If any high-risk locations are added, people who visited those places on the dates listed are asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

In Wisconsin, 293 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. 83 are in intensive care.

In the Western Wisconsin region, comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, 13 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. One person is in intensive care.

Trempealeau County reported seven new cases on Tuesday.

Other counties update their numbers later in the afternoon. We will update this story with the new information when it becomes available.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 16 (+1) 1,176 2 Crawford 45 2,748 0 Grant 218 6,502 13 Jackson 35 (+1) 4,571 1 La Crosse 611 (+18) 13,849 0 Monroe 139 5,593 1 Trempealeau 195 (+7) 3,889 0 Vernon 39 3,666 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.