COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Health officials said 236 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, down eleven from Monday. The number of people in intensive care fell by seven to 107. It is the lowest number of ICU patients since mid-April.

The Minnesota Department of Health said they were part of 403 new cases of the virus in the state.

Two new cases were reported in Fillmore County, with two additional cases in Winona County.

Two new cases were reported in Fillmore County, with two additional cases in Winona County.

A total of 43,170 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,137 health care workers, MDH reported.

The department said 37,749 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that six more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Three were at private residences while the other three were in a long-term care or assisted living facility, MDH said.

A total of 1,510 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 1,175 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

About 777,614 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, including approximately 9,000 newly-completed tests between Monday and today.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

