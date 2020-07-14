New report shows record low for firefighter fatalities in 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An annual study by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reflects major milestones made by departments across the country.

The NFPA's findings show that 2019 marked the lowest number of firefighter fatalities reported since the study first began in 1977. Overall, 48 firefighters in the U.S. died while on-duty last year, a sharp drop from previous years.

Todd Adams, the division chief of training for the La Crosse Fire Department, believes this is due to fire departments across the nation taking additional steps to protect the lives of firefighters.

"The fire service is truly dedicated to making sure communities are safe. To do that, we have to make sure our personnel is safe. We're doing that by implementing fitness programs, different types of exhaust systems into the buildings, and mental health programs through the hospitals and through the department. We're doing all these different types of programs to help our firefighters hopefully extend their careers out, and have a life after their career," said Chief Adams.

For a detailed look at the NFPA's report, you can head to their website.