Poland: Politician vows steps to make media more ‘realistic’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s right-wing ruling party says some news media are misrepresenting Poland’s image and he vowed that steps will be taken to make them see things in a “more realistic” way. Jaroslaw Kaczynski spoke a day after election official’s confirmed that Polish President Andrzej Duda narrowly won a second five-year term. Duda’s victory strengthens the hold on power of Kaczynski’s Law and Justice party. In an interview with the state-owned PAP news agency Tuesday, Kaczynski said there was a “powerful media front inspired from the outside” during the presidential campaign. He said, “The media in Poland should be Polish” but promised the government wouldn’t do anything to threaten media freedom.