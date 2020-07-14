Ponzi scheme convict wants prison release due to pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was sentenced just nine months ago to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a $100 million Ponzi scheme is hoping a judge will set him free because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Clarion Ledger, 61-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams filed a petition requesting to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. Adams said his hypertension and occasional lung infections make him more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. U.S. Assistant Attorney Dave Fulcher said there’s medicine to manage these conditions. Adams was sentenced in October to 19½ years after defrauding as many as 300 investors.