Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK AND JACKSON COUNTIES…

At 531 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Marshfield to near Shortville to near North Bend,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Shortville around 535 PM CDT.

Millston around 600 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Franklin, Ballard Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, Shamrock, The

Black River Correctional Center, Pigeon Creek Campground and Potters

Flowage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH