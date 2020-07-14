UK economy around a quarter smaller than before pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy managed to eke out some growth in May as lockdown restrictions started to be eased, but that it remains around a quarter smaller than before the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the economy grew by 1.8% in May from the previous month. Despite this increase, it is 24.5% smaller than it was in February, before the full impact of the coronavirus. In April alone, the economy shrank by a staggering 20.3%.