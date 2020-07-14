UN commission warns new Burundi leader needs watching

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A United Nations commission of inquiry is warning that it will take more than a new president to reverse the trend of repression in the East African country of Burundi. The commission warns the U.N. Human Rights Council that the election won by President Evariste Ndayishimiye in May was marked by “political intolerance” even though no widespread violence was recorded. The new leader at his swearing-in spoke of human rights and political dialogue and invited tens of thousands of refugees to return to Burundi after they fled deadly turmoil around the previous vote in 2015.