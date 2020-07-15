Atomic anniversary brings US nuclear official to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The 2030 deadline set by the U.S. government to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal is nothing short of challenging. But the head of the National Nuclear Security Administration says she’s confident her agency can do it. Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday during a stop in New Mexico. The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Test, which marked the world’s first atomic explosion. Gordon-Hagerty says much has been learned since 1945 but the fortitude of the agency’s workforce remains as pressure mounts to finish the multibillion-dollar construction projects and years-long training needed for the plutonium production mission.