Central tennis duo salvaging something from lost season

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) A La Crosse Central doubles team is trying to make the most of a boys high school tennis season that was lost due to the pandemic last spring.

Russell Heise and Peter Fleming will get a chance to compete together one last time.

The Central seniors were selected to play in the 2020 COVID-19 Boys High School State Tournament.

The tourney will be held in Brookfield and will feature some of the top players in Wisconsin.

Heise and Fleming qualified for Sectionals their junior seasons and would've been contenders to make it to State this year.

Losing their senior season was tough but this tournament will at least take some of the sting out of it.

"It was definitely a disappointment to know we wouldn't be able to play this season. We've been working really hard over the years, me and Peter and everyone on the Central team. This was our year to go to State and I'm glad we can do this make-up and gert a sense of fulfillment until the end of the year," Heise said.

"I'm really excited about it. When I heard about it I texted Russ and said 'yeah, I'm all in.' We've been practicing a lot for it and we really hope to do something better this year and actually make it quite far," Fleming said.

The tournament starts Friday and goes through Sunday.