Colombia: Illegal groups using violence to enforce lockdowns

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Illegal armed groups are imposing strict COVID-19 quarantines in parts of Colombia where the state has a weak presence, threatening and even killing those who don’t comply, Human Rights Watch warned Wednesday. At least nine people have been assassinated in recent months for either refusing to abide by the restrictions or actively opposing them. The groups are using the pandemic to assert their control and gain legitimacy in the eyes of the public – but also acting out of fear of the virus itself.