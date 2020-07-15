Des Moines police respond to child’s call, find 2 bodies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police found two bodies in a home after responding to a 911 call from a child who believed his mother had been injured. The child called 911 just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to report his mother had been hurt, prompting officers and medics to go to the home on the city’s south side. Sgt. Paul Parizek says the first-responders found the bodies of a woman and a man, and both had traumatic injuries. Parizek says a homicide investigation was underway but there didn’t appear to be a threat to the community. The names of those killed weren’t released so relatives could be notified.