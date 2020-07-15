LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Western Technical College held a drive-thru job fair Wednesday at Logan High School.

The majority of Wisconsin's job centers have remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult for job seekers to connect with employment services.

There are currently still more than 371,000 people unemployed in Wisconsin.

Caleb Frostman, the Secretary of the Workforce Development Department, says "Despite the staggering economic impacts of COVID in Wisconsin, there are still many employers looking to fill jobs."

Frostman says "We appreciate this creative, outside-the-box event from our partners across the state to connect employers and job seekers during this challenging time."