Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy says a fire raging aboard a docked U.S. warship has moved away from fuel tanks, easing the threat of an explosion or a million-gallon oil spill in the San Diego harbor, but it’s too early to say whether the vessel can be saved. Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck says the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard could be declared out Wednesday. It begun Sunday as the docked ship was undergoing maintenance. Hundreds of sailors and other firefighters have been battling it.