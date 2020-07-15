Hiawatha statue up for vote

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Among the items on the agenda for the Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday afternoon is a request from the mayor.

That request, ". . . to remove [the] Hiawatha Statue from Riverside Park. . ."

Anthony Zimmerhakl created the statue dated 1962 located on the north end of the park.

The mayor says he knows removing the statue will upset residents. But he says it's time after years of debate.

Steve Kiedrowski is a local artist, actor, and writer and Zimmerhakl family friend. He supports keeping the statue. "This is a 25-foot statue that weighs 25 tons and I think that if they try to move it, it's going to pulverize and be nothing but dust and rocks and there you've lost a great piece of artwork and it will just be rubble on the ground."

The City estimates the cost of removing the statue at $15,000. If removed, it will return to the Zimmerhakl family and the City would consider an alternative to honor Native American people.