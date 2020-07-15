In the open: White House advisers tussle over virus response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disagreements over the White House’s handling of the coronovirus pandemic are tumbling into public view. The latest tiff started when White House trade adviser Peter Navarro penned an op-ed skewering Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert. Navarro wrote that Fauci “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.” Fauci fired back, telling The Atlantic that Navarro is “in a world by himself.” The back-and-forth is the latest episode of White House infighting and comes as some administration officials have been trying to discredit Fauci while pushing to reopen the economy despite mounting coronavirus cases.