In the open: White House advisers tussle over virus response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disagreements over the White House’s handling of the coronovirus pandemic are tumbling into public view. The latest tiff started when White House trade adviser Peter Navarro penned an op-ed skewering Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert. Navarro wrote that Fauci “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.” Fauci fired back, telling The Atlantic that Navarro is “in a world by himself.” The back-and-forth is the latest episode of White House infighting and comes as some administration officials have been trying to discredit Fauci at a time when they are pushing to reopen the economy despite mounting coronavirus cases.