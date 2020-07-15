 Skip to Content

India virus cases surge nearly 32,700, beach state shut anew

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s virus cases have surged another 32,695, taking the nation closer to 1 million. The infection spike has forced a new lockdown in the popular western beach state of Goa two weeks after it was reopened to tourists. The Health Ministry also reported a record number of 606 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities near 25,000. The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63%. The Indian Medical Association said 99 doctors have died and another 1,302 infected with coronavirus. It called for shortening of working hours for health workers following safety concerns.

