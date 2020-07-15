Ivanka Trump defends Goya post that watchdogs call unethical

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is defending her decision to tweet a photo of herself holding up a can of Goya beans. President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser said Wednesday that she has “every right” to express her support for the company, whose CEO praised the president at a recent White House event. Government watchdog groups counter that Ivanka Trump doesn’t have the right to violate ethics rules that bar government officials from using their public office to promote specific products. The White House would be responsible for disciplining Ivanka Trump for any ethics violation but chose not to in a similar case involving White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in 2017.