Nine new La Crosse Co. COVID-19 cases; Trempealeau sees 21 more

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said they had nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This comes as Wisconsin saw 821 new cases on Wednesday.

The La Crosse County Health Department said one of today's positive cases came from testing at Logan High School on Friday. So far, a total of 16 positives have come from the testing site. The health department said they're still awaiting more of the results.

Meanwhile, fifteen of the 21 new cases reported on Wednesday in Trempealeau County are from their testing site on July 13. As with La Crosse County, they're awaiting additional test results. They didn't provide demographic information on the new cases.

From today's La Crosse County figures released Wednesday showed four of the nine new positives came from people above the age of 50.

Demographically, it broke down this way: One female between 15-19, three females in their 20s, one female in her 40s, a man in his 50s, and a man and two females in their 60s.

Overall, the percent positive cases dropped one-tenth to 4.1 percent. The percent positive tests for Wednesday was 2.4 percent.

Five people are hospitalized due to the virus according to the health department, an increase of one from Tuesday.

The county has recorded a total of 14,208 negative tests, an increase of 359 from the day before.

In all, there have been a total of 620 positive cases in the county. 451 are considered recovered.

The COVID-19 Compass for La Crosse County remains in the high risk (Orange) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

La Crosse County continues to daily update its Outbreaks and Investigations page which gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department updates the page afternoons daily Monday through Friday.

Find that information here.

As of Wednesday, no establishments were listed in the high-risk category.

If any high-risk locations are added, people who visited those places on the dates listed are asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

In Wisconsin, 295 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. 88 are in intensive care.

In the Western Wisconsin region, comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19, down four from Tuesday. None are in intensive care.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 21 (+5) 1,203 2 Crawford 46 2,776 0 Grant 223 (+2) 6,903 13 Jackson 37 (+2) 4,702 1 La Crosse 620 (+9) 14,208 0 Monroe 141 (+2) 5,686 1 Trempealeau 216 (+21) 3,927 0 Vernon 41 (+1) 3,769 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: