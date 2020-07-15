 Skip to Content

Watch 2:30 p.m.: COVID-19 update from the La Crosse Co. Health Dept.

Updated
Last updated today at 11:37 am
11:36 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch coverage here.

The La Crosse County Health Department is providing an update at 2:30 pm regarding the number of cases seen in the county.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski will give details on the latest businesses that are a part of their Outbreaks and Investigations page.

You can watch here on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

Related Articles

Skip to content