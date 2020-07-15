Watch 2:30 p.m.: COVID-19 update from the La Crosse Co. Health Dept.

News app viewers can watch coverage here.

The La Crosse County Health Department is providing an update at 2:30 pm regarding the number of cases seen in the county.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski will give details on the latest businesses that are a part of their Outbreaks and Investigations page.

You can watch here on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: