Lebanon looks to China as US, Arabs refuse to help in crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s cash-strapped government is facing its worst crisis, with little chance of Western nations or oil-rich Arab countries providing assistance without substantial reforms. So Beirut is looking east, hoping to secure investment from China that could bring relief. But any help from Beijing risks alienating the U.S., which has suggested that such a move could come at the cost of Lebanese-U.S. ties. Lebanon is a tiny nation of 5 million that sits on a strategic Mediterranean crossroads between Asia and Europe. It’s long been a site where regional rivalries between Iran and Saudi Arabia have played out. It’s increasingly a focus of escalating tensions between China and the West.