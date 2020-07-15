Lingering showers for some as the sunshine slowly returns

Lingering showers…

As the cold front continued to head southeast overnight storms moved off with it. Yet, the cold front will be in proximity to allow for a few scattered showers today. Lingering showers will be on and off through much of the day, but won't be a washout. Also, the further south in the Coulee Region a few rumbles of thunder possible, but non-severe storms expected.

Very Comfortable…

Everyone will be comfortable behind the cold front today as highs will range in the 70s. Dew points will fall from northwest to southeast, with higher dew points closer to the cold front and showers. But shouldn’t be too humid either way as the comfortable weather will stick around for one more day.

Enjoy Thursday while it’s here. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and near average high temperatures will make for a perfect summer day. This will be ahead of a hot and humid weekend so you’ll want to take advantage.

Weekend heat…

The weekend forecast will have you running back into the A/C. The humidity will gradually increase as dew points will be back into the 70s. A warm southwesterly flow will bring back highs in the 90s as well. As if we haven’t had enough 90 degree days already. Make sure to be drinking plenty of water.

There will be times of sunshine in the heat, but storm chances will exist. Each day through the weekend could bring storms, especially Saturday evening a few storms could become strong. This forecast is subject to change so make sure to stay up to date.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett