Los Angeles in ‘dangerous phase’ as virus cases surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coronavirus cases have surged to record levels in the Los Angeles area. Health officials said Wednesday the nation’s most populous county is in “an alarming and dangerous phase” that if not reversed could overwhelm intensive care units and usher in more sweeping closures. The three-day average of hospital patients in the county is above 2,000 for the first time. Many indoor businesses were ordered closed Monday. On Wednesday, the 2021 Rose Parade, a New Year’s Day tradition, was canceled for the first time in 75 years. County officials say testing will be expanded for people with the highest need, mainly in low-income communities.