New Zealand opposition in turmoil as senior lawmakers depart

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s opposition National Party suffered fresh setbacks ahead of a September election as two senior lawmakers announced their retirements. Days after the shock resignation of party leader Todd Muller, his deputy Nikki Kaye and former finance spokesperson Amy Adams said they will not seek reelection. Both said their retirements aren’t related to the selection of conservative Judith Collins as Muller’s successor. Kaye said she will campaign for Collins. Adams said she was proud of how the party managed to get a strong leadership team in place. The National Party has struggled against the popularity of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the broad approval of her government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.