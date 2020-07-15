News outlets seek to unseal files on Saints owner Tom Benson

A group of news organizations including The Associated Press headed to court Wednesday seeking to unseal court records involving the mental competency of billionaire Tom Benson when he rewrote his will to give his third wife ownership of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports franchises. The news outlets argued interest in the 2015 case has been heightened by revelations this year that Saints executives engaged in a behind-the-scenes public relations campaign to help the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese contain the fallout from a clergy abuse crisis. Attorneys for Benson, who died in 2018, have opposed the request.