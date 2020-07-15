Pence returning to Wisconsin for stops in Ripon, Onalaska

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to speak at Ripon College on Friday before touring a dairy farm near La Crosse. President Donald Trump’s campaign announced the planned visit on Wednesday. Pence was last in Wisconsin in June for a school choice round table and a faith-based event, both in Waukesha County. Pence was scheduled to speak in Ripon about Trump’s agenda and “the rejection of socialist policies.” At the Morning Star Farm in Onalaska about 130 miles to the west, Pence is to participate in a round table discussion on the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.