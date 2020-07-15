Police partner at Americans’ murder trial recounts knifing

ROME (AP) — An Italian police officer has testified at the murder trial of two Americans about trying in vain to stop blood pouring out like a “fountain” from his partner who was fatally stabbed last summer in Rome. The two young men from California were in Rome as tourists at that time and are charged in the killing of Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello near their hotel. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 20, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 19, have said they mistook Cerciello and his partner as criminals trying to attack them and that they fought with the Italians to defend themselves. The confrontation followed an alleged attempt by the tourists to buy cocaine earlier in the evening.