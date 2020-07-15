Report: WI young voters will have biggest impact on 2020 election

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Political analysts say Wisconsin’s young adult voters are more important than ever.

A recent report even shows thatparticular population takes the number one spot for most influential this 2020 election.

Based on a study done by Tufts University, Wisconsin voters age 18 to 29 don’t just have a major impact just here in our swing state but across the entire nation.

The study looks at voter turnout in the 2018 election and found Wisconsin young adults to be particularly important due to a strong record of youth participation and the close election in 2016.

UW-Eau Claire political science chair Geoffrey Peterson said given the purple climate in Wisconsin and the voting tendencies of younger generations he’s not surprised by the study.

"If you look at the most competitive states, the ones that are likely to be most competitive, the question is going to be what do turnout rates look like among younger voters in those states," Peterson said. Wisconsin had one of the largest jumps in terms of younger voter turnout from 2016 to 2018. So, as a consequence, they end up being potentially very consequential in terms of the election."

Peterson adds he won’t be surprised if voter turnout is as high as it was in 2018, but then again says it’s difficult to make predictions based off on just one study.

You can find the full report here.