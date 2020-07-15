Rules once lifted are reimposed to try to curb new outbreaks

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Virus restrictions once lifted are being reimposed, shutting businesses and curbing people’s social lives as communities try to curb a disease resurgence before it spins out of control. Residents of Australia’s second-largest city were warned to comply with lockdown regulations or face tougher restrictions. Melbourne’s 5 million people and part of the city’s semi-rural surroundings are a week into a new, six-week lockdown to contain a new outbreak there. The state leader said, “The time for warnings, the time for cutting people slack is over.” Some countries weathered their outbreaks without severe lockdowns and tried to contain the virus through testing and contact tracing.