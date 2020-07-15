Seafarers group: Tanker off UAE sought by US ‘hijacked’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A seafarers organization says an oil tanker sought by the U.S. over allegedly trying to cirvcuvent sanctions on Iran was hijacked on July 5 off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. David Hammond, the CEO of the United Kingdom-based group Human Rights at Sea, said he took a witness statement from the captain of the MT Gulf Sky confirming the ship had been hijacked. Hammond said Wednesday that 26 of the Indian sailors on board had made it back to India, while two remained in Tehran. Hammond said he had no other details on the vessel.