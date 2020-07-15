Small police plane crashes in eastern Turkey, killing 7

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says a small plane belonging to Turkey’s police force has crashed into a mountain in eastern Turkey, killing seven officers on board. The plane was returning from a surveillance and reconnaissance mission late on Wednesday, when it crashed into the Artos mountains in the eastern province of Van, which borders Iran. The plane went down on its way back to an airport, following a surveillance mission over Van and the neighboring province of Hakkari, which lies further south and borders both Iran and Iraq. The cause of the of crash is under investigation.