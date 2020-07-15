UN frees up ‘expense’ money for several declared terrorists

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations has freed up “expense” money for several men designated as terrorists at the request of the Pakistani government, including one with a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday the money will cover basic expenses and doesn’t involve any restoration or unfreezing of bank accounts. Pakistan put in the request last year in keeping with U.N. regulations, which allows for money to be released — but carefully monitored — from frozen bank accounts belonging to individuals declared terrorists by the U.N.