BREAKING: Vice President coming to Onalaska Friday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Vice-President Mike Pence is coming to Onalaska to talk about trade on Friday.

WBAY in Green Bay said that the Vice-President is visiting Ripon College to deliver remarks.

He would then come to Onalaska for a tour of the Morning Star dairy farm later Friday afternoon and a discussion on the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

Details of the visit and whether it is open to the public haven't been released yet.

Pence was scheduled to speak in Onalaska in March but canceled the visit in order to go to Washington state as the coronavirus outbreak began to unfold.

This is a developing story which will be updated when more information becomes available.