Viterbo University accepting tech college transfer credits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University signs a new deal accepting more transfer credits from technical colleges.

The agreement covers all of Wisconsin's 16 technical colleges.

The university is one of the state's private schools taking part in the Course Credit Transfer Agreement.

Students can transfer credits from a dozen classes including chemistry, psychology, and speech.

The credits count towards a bachelor's degree at Viterbo, provided the student gets a "C" or better and can meet the university's admission requirements.

“Streamlining the process to transfer credits from a technical college to a four-year private college opens doors for more students to earn bachelor’s degrees in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in a statement. “Our private colleges have longstanding relationships with the technical colleges, and this new agreement will make a difference as the state strives to increase the level of educational attainment and improve our position in the competitive knowledge economy.”