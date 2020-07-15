Watchdog report faults Medicare agency’s contract management

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog says the head of the Medicaid and Medicare programs failed to properly manage more than $6 million in communications and outreach contracts. A report from an inspector general says Seema Verma gave broad authority over federal employees to a Republican media strategist she had worked with before joining the Trump administration. Verma is administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The inspector general at the Department of Health and Human Services says Verman and other agency leaders did not administer the contracts “in accordance with federal requirements.” Verma disputes the report, saying the findings “are based on unsubstantiated assumptions and incomplete analysis.”