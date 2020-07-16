2 Germans arrested over far-right, anti-Semitic website

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say two German men have been arrested on suspicion of spearheading a far-right group that posted pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic material online. A suspect accused of co-founding the “Goyim Party Germany” group in 2016 was arrested Thursday in the Dutch town of Heerlen. The second suspect was arrested in Berlin. Their apartments and those of six other suspects were searched. Federal prosecutors say the group ran a website on which material denying the Holocaust and downplaying or approving of the crimes of the Nazi regime was posted. They said the site also featured “deeply disparaging anti-Semitic propaganda,” including a call to kill Jews.