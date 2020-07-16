Ax-wielding man attacks Greek tax office staff, 3 badly hurt

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A man wielding an ax and shouting “this is what you deserve” has attacked employees at a tax office in northern Greece, leaving three people seriously injured. Authorities said the attack occurred during business hours Thursday in the northern town of Kozani, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) northwest of Athens. A 45-year-old unemployed Greek man was arrested as the alleged attacker but his motive remained unclear. Witnesses and tax office employees said the attacker was scanned for a fever at the entrance of the tax office, as part of pandemic precautions, and pulled a short ax out of a backpack after reaching the revenue department.