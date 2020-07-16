Bolsonaro imposes 4-month ban on fires to preserve Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has banned setting agricultural and forest fires as the country enters the dry season. It comes at a moment when the government faces pressure from local and foreign companies to show greater commitment to environmental protection. The 120-day decree published Thursday in the official gazette, comes just ahead of the period when fires are most common in the Amazon region, with rainfall is at its lowest. The law already requires permits for fires to clear brush and open land for farming, ranching or logging, but the requirement is widely ignored. The new decree allows fires in some cases.