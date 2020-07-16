Chinese executives get ‘pre-test’ injections in vaccine race

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese company is boasting that its employees received doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine even before the government approved testing in people. Whether SinoPharm’s claim is viewed as heroic sacrifice or a violation of international ethical norms, it underscores the enormous stakes as China competes with Western companies to be first with a vaccine. China is testing more candidates than any other country, but it must overcome distrust after past vaccine scandals. SinoPharm is gambling that reassuring people at home that researchers trust the vaccine enough to self-experiment will overcome any questions abroad.