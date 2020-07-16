Comfortable today before the heat and humidity returns

Dense Fog Advisory…

Heading out the door this morning, dense fog has reduced visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe, Richland, Crawford [WI], Winona, Houston [MN] and Allamekee [IA] counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory due to the significant fog. Yet, everyone needs to take it to slow out the door and keep the low beams on.

Sunny and comfy…

Today will be the perfect summer day to enjoy! As the clear skies arrived yesterday they will stick around for your Thursday. Sunshine with southerly winds will help to bring our highs out of the 70s and back to average today. The humidity will remain low today as well, but that does not last long.

Heat and Humidity…

Quickly into Friday, the humidity drives up. Dew points will be back into the low to mid-70s for much of the weekend.

Friday: The daytime forecast will be partly sunny and dry. With dew points climbing and highs in the upper 80s, the feel-like temperatures will be in the mid-90s. Then overnight a shortwave will start a few showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: A few showers and thunderstorms will linger through your Saturday morning coffee. Morning showers will only make it feel more humid with dew points in the mid-70s. Then mid-afternoon the sunshine will make its appearance but that will only make it feel warming. Feel-like temperatures could surpass the triple digits mark. Drink plenty of water!

Saturday PM/Sunday: Another short wave will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday morning. Isolated showers will continue Sunday with the heat and humidity.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett