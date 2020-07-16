Dr. Luke rebounds, thanks to Saweetie, Doja Cat, Juice WRLD

NEW YORK (AP) — Controversial music producer Dr. Luke was once pop music’s top hitmaker, crafting hits for virtually every female pop star, from Katy Perry to Kelly Clarkson to Britney Spears. He’s returned to the charts in 2020, working on songs for rising and established rap stars, including Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD and Saweetie. The songmaster, who has been entangled in a bitter lawsuit with former collaborator Kesha since 2014, has produced and co-written Saweetie’s new single “Tap In.” Dr. Luke marked a major comeback this year with the success of the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Say So” by rapper-singer Doja Cat.